BEIJING, Sept 4 Police in Shanghai are
investigating eight people, including employees of the 21st
Century Business Herald newspaper, on suspicion of extortion,
China's official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.
Experts have long pointed to corruption within the ranks of
Chinese media, arguing that blackmail is widespread and
journalists are susceptible to bribery.
China has cracked down on official corruption and
extravagance since President Xi Jinping's appointment last year.
Public flaunting of personal, and often illicit, wealth had been
common, provoking wide criticism of the ruling Communist Party.
Police have taken "criminal coercive measures against the
eight suspects" in line with the law, Xinhua's website,
Xinhuanet, cited the Shanghai Public Security Bureau as saying.
The eight suspects include people working at two public
relations firms, Xinhua said. It did not give their full names.
An official at the Shanghai office of the 21st Century
Business Herald declined to comment. The newspaper is widely
considered an influential business daily but it is not run by
the government.
Xinhua said the editor-in-chief of the paper's website,
surnamed Liu, its deputy editor, surnamed Zhou, and other
editorial and operations staff had colluded with two financial
public relations firms in Shanghai and the southern city of
Shenzhen to target firms that were about to be listed or
restructured to "carry out illegal activities".
Citing the police investigation that started last year,
Xinhua said: "After accepting high fees from the businesses who
were willing to engage in 'positive propaganda', the suspects
would exaggerate positive facts or conceal negative issues."
If companies did not cooperate, the newspaper would "release
negative reports maliciously attacking them" and "blackmail"
them into signing advertising or cooperation deals, Xinhua said.
Although all Chinese media are controlled by arms of the
state, many news outfits such as the 21st Century Business
Herald are subject to commercial pressures.
The news comes nearly a month after prosecutors detained a
top Chinese news anchor for China Central Television (CCTV). In
June, China's top prosecutor said it was investigating a senior
executive with CCTV on suspicion of bribery.
