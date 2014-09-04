(Recasts, adds background, analyst's quotes)
BEIJING, Sept 4 Chinese police have arrested
eight people, including several editorial staff from a prominent
financial newspaper, on suspicion of extorting money from
businesses, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.
Employees of two local public relations firms were among the
eight people being investigated by Shanghai police, it added.
The probe into the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper is
one of the biggest into the local media since President Xi
Jinping launched a sweeping crackdown on corruption when he took
over the ruling Communist Party in late 2012.
Experts have long said that corruption was rife within
Chinese media, with poorly paid journalists often susceptible to
bribery.
Police had taken "criminal coercive measures against the
eight suspects" in line with the law, Xinhua cited the Public
Security Bureau in Shanghai as saying. The eight were identified
only by their surnames.
An official at the Shanghai office of the 21st Century
Business Herald declined to comment. The newspaper is widely
considered an influential business daily but it is not run by
the government. The PR companies are Roya Investment Services
Ltd and Nukirin. They could not be reached for comment.
Xinhua said the editor-in-chief of the newspaper's website,
surnamed Liu, its deputy editor, surnamed Zhou, and other
editorial and operations staff had colluded with the two PR
firms in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen to target
companies that were about to be publicly listed or restructured
to "carry out illegal activities".
Citing a police investigation that started last year, Xinhua
said: "After accepting high fees from the businesses who were
willing to engage in 'positive propaganda', the suspects would
exaggerate positive facts or conceal negative issues."
If companies did not cooperate, the newspaper would "release
negative reports maliciously attacking them" and "blackmail"
them into signing advertising or cooperation deals, Xinhua said.
Jiao Guobiao, a former journalism professor who was forced
out of his job in 2005 after denouncing China's propaganda
controls on the Internet, said the investigation could signal a
wider probe into the media.
"The Chinese media is inflicted with a very heavy disease,"
Jiao said, adding that extortion is "a common phenomenon" among
news outfits.
A reporter for the Guangzhou-based New Express tabloid was
arrested last October after confessing on state television to
accepting bribes for fabricating more than a dozen stories about
Changsha-based Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co
Ltd.
The reporter wrote that Zoomlion had engaged in sales fraud
and exaggerated its profits, accusations strongly denied by the
state-owned construction equipment maker.
More recently, anti-corruption authorities have been
investigating several senior staff from state broadcaster China
Central Television (CCTV), including a top news anchor.
Last year, the 21st Century Business Herald published a
series of stories alleging bribery among foreign and local
pharmaceutical companies, citing unidentified whistleblowers.
