By Sui-Lee Wee and Li Hui
| BEIJING, Sept 24
BEIJING, Sept 24 The former deputy head of
China's top planning agency confessed in court on Wednesday to
extensive bribery, one of the highest-profile officials to be
prosecuted for corruption since President Xi Jinping launched an
anti-graft campaign.
Prosecutors charged Liu and his son, Liu Decheng, with
taking 35.6 million yuan ($5.8 million) in bribes in dealings
with various companies, including a Toyota Motor Corp
joint venture, the court said.
Liu Tienan, 59, was sacked from his job deputy head of the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), a post that
carries ministerial-level status, in May last year.
The NDRC is a powerful body that sets broad economic
policies and approves major investments. Liu was also head of
the National Energy Administration regulator.
"The oral representation made by the defendant Liu Tienan on
the allegations is: I have taken the initiative to confess to
the facts of the allegations," the court said on its microblog
as it laid out the charges against Liu.
The closely watched trial in being held in Langfang city in
Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing.
Liu was sacked after a deputy editor-in-chief of the
investigative magazine Caijing posted accusations on his
microblog that Liu was involved in illegal activities.
He was the first ministerial-level official to face an
investigation after Xi became Communist Party head in late 2012
and pledged to take down high-ranking "tigers" and low-ranking
"flies" in his fight against a pervasive problem he says could
threaten Communist Party rule.
Liu is the third ministerial-level official to stand trial
for graft, according to Chinese media.
Prosecutors said Liu, together with his son, Liu Decheng,
facilitated deals on projects that included the sale of 30,000
tonnes of aluminium oxide to the Nanshan Group, parent of
Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co. Ltd..
In return, the father and son were paid bribes of 7.5
million yuan by Song Zuowen, chairman of Nanshan Group, the
court heard.
RARE GLIMPSE
In 2002, Liu Tienan, as a senior official in the top
economic planning agency, had helped Nanshan Group get approval
for an alloy project after a request from Song, according to the
court.
In 2005, Liu Tienan accepted a request from Sun Yonggen,
chairman of the Ningbo ZhongJin Petrochemical Co. Ltd. to
approve a petrochemical plant, the court said. In return, Sun
bought Liu Decheng a car for 336,000 yuan.
Liu also put Zhang Aibin, the controlling shareholder of a
car dealership in Beijing, in touch with Zhang Fangyou, the
chairman of GAC Toyota Motor Co. Ltd, a joint venture between
GAC Group and Toyota, so Zhang could set up a GAC Toyota Motor
shop, according to the court transcript.
Tokyo-based Toyota spokesman Ryo Sakai said the company was
checking the facts: "So we would like to refrain from
commenting."
The trial has offered a rare glimpse into the amount of
power amassed by top officials, especially within the NDRC. The
agency sets policy for strategic industries, approves big
investments, mergers and acquisitions, and has the authority to
influence prices for everything from liquor to gasoline.
Since Xi launched his campaign against corruption, 49
ministerial-level officials have "fallen", according to People's
Daily newspaper.
Liu Tienan is certain to be found guilty as the Communist
Party controls the courts, which do not challenge party
accusations, especially in graft cases.
Under Chinese law, Liu could face the death sentence if
convicted of corruption. But media, citing unidentified sources
close to the case, said Liu was expected to get a lenient
sentence because "his attitude on pleading guilty has been very
good since the investigation started".
State media reported that Liu had taken bribes for helping a
businessman to defraud banks of loans of more than $200 million
in 2011 for an investment in Canada.
Key information on that case initially came from a former
mistress in Japan, media reported.
(1 US dollar = 6.1347 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Yoko Kubota in TOKYO; Editing by
Robert Birsel)