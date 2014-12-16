BEIJING Dec 16 A Beijing court sentenced a
well-known businesswoman, who had ties to a disgraced former
railways minister, to 20 years in jail on Tuesday for
corruption, saying she was guilty of bribery and illegally
running a business.
Ding Yuxin, also known as Ding Shumiao, helped 23 businesses
win railway construction contracts and funnelled 49 million yuan
($8 million) worth of kickbacks to former railways minister Liu
Zhijun, state media has previously reported.
She also "offered sexual favours to Liu by arranging an
unidentified number of women for him", the official China Daily
reported last year.
In a brief statement carried on its microblog, the Beijing
court said that the evidence in the case against her was clear,
ordering she also pay a fine of 2.5 billion yuan and have assets
worth 20 million yuan confiscated.
It gave no other details.
Ding had humble beginnings as an egg seller but over three
decades built a business empire with interests in the coal
business as well as China's high-speed rail system.
Officials began an inquiry into Ding when an auditing
authority found a state-owned enterprise paid nearly 100 million
yuan to her company, state media has said.
After a high-profile trial last year, Liu received a
suspended death sentence, a punishment that usually amounts to
life in prison, for taking bribes and steering contracts to
associates.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has embarked on a high-profile
campaign against deep-seated graft since assuming office two
years ago, warning, like others before him, that the ruling
Communist Party's very survival is at stake.
China's Railways Ministry suffered a major blow to its image
when a 2011 crash between two bullet trains killed 40 people.
Funding high-speed train lines has left China's railway
system mired in debt.
($1 = 6.1934 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Beijing newsroom; Editing by
Michael Perry)