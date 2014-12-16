(Adds comment on state-owned industries)
BEIJING Dec 16 A court in China sentenced a
well-known businesswoman to 20 years in jail for corruption on
Tuesday, saying the woman with ties to a disgraced former
railways minister was guilty of bribery and illegally running a
business.
Ding Yuxin, also known as Ding Shumiao, helped 23 businesses
win railway construction contracts and funnelled 49 million yuan
($8 million) worth of kickbacks to former railways minister Liu
Zhijun, state media has previously reported.
She also "offered sexual favours to Liu by arranging an
unidentified number of women for him", the official China Daily
reported last year.
In a brief statement on its microblog, a Beijing court said
the evidence in the case against her was clear, ordering she
also pay a fine of 2.5 billion yuan and have assets worth 20
million yuan confiscated.
It gave no other details.
Ding had humble beginnings as an egg seller but over three
decades built a business empire with interests in the coal
business as well as China's high-speed rail system.
Officials began an inquiry into her when an auditing
authority found a state-owned enterprise paid nearly 100 million
yuan to her company, state media has said.
After a high-profile trial last year, former minister Liu
received a suspended death sentence, a punishment that usually
amounts to life in prison, for taking bribes and steering
contracts to associates.
President Xi Jinping has embarked on a campaign against
deep-seated graft since assuming office two years ago, warning,
like others before him, that the ruling Communist Party's very
survival is at stake.
The Railways Ministry suffered a major blow to its image
when a 2011 crash between two bullet trains killed 40 people.
Funding high-speed train lines has left the railway system
mired in debt.
The government's corruption fight has extended to almost
every corner of the country, including powerful state-owned
companies which dominate important sectors of the economy, such
as energy, banking and telecommunications.
Deputy supervision minister Hao Mingjin, in an interview
carried on the party's anti-graft watchdog's website, said
inspectors had found a series of problems with state-owned
sectors, and warned they must follow party rules.
"They can't think of themselves as their own businesses or
that they are the boss. The inherent political nature of
state-owned industries is the party's leadership over them," Hao
said.
The government has vowed to reform the inefficient state
sector by harnessing the power of the market, but few details
have been released.
