BEIJING, March 23 Chinese prosecutors on Monday
charged a former senior energy executive with bribery, abuse of
power and other corrupt practices, the latest official to face
court in a sweeping crackdown on corruption.
Wang Yongchun was a deputy general manager of China's
biggest oil company, China National Petroleum Corporation, the
parent of PetroChina , until he became
caught up in a graft probe last year.
Several senior CNPC executives have already been put under
investigation in a far-reaching corruption crackdown, among them
former chairman Jiang Jiemin, who was formally charged last
week.
In a statement, China's top prosecutor said that Wang was
suspected of taking a large amount of bribes and being unable to
explain a vast chunk of his wealth.
He also abused his power while working in the state-run
energy sector, causing it serious losses, the statement added.
It was not possible to reach Wang for comment.
President Xi Jinping has spent the past two years waging war
on corruption, saying it threatens the survival of the ruling
Communist Party. Scores of senior officials in the party, the
government, the military and state-owned enterprises have been
brought down by the campaign.
None of the detained oil executives has stood trial.
Some were protégées of former security tsar Zhou Yongkang,
who was arrested last year and expelled from the party, accused
of crimes ranging from taking bribes to leaking state secrets.
Zhou rose through the ranks at CNPC and from 1996-1998
served as general manager.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)