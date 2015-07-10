BEIJING, July 10 The chief of China's anti-graft
watchdog called for more severe punishments and stronger
discipline for ruling Communist Party members, state media
reported on Friday, as President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption
drive enters its third year.
"The ruling Party's discipline and regulations must be
harsher than the law," the official Xinhua news agency quoted
Wang Qishan as saying.
Wang heads the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection,
through which the country's leadership has conducted its
sweeping efforts to stamp out corruption in the Communist Party
and government ranks.
These efforts have brought down some of China's most senior
political, military and state-owned enterprise officials.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)