BEIJING Aug 21 The brother of a former top
Chinese presidential aide has been expelled from the ruling
Communist Party and public office, the government said on
Friday, paving the way for his prosecution for violations such
as accepting bribes.
Ling Zhengce, the former deputy head of the parliamentary
advisory body in the coal-rich northern province of Shanxi, is
the elder brother of Ling Jihua, a one-time senior aide to
former president Hu Jintao.
Ling Zhengce violated rules of self-discipline by accepting
monetary gifts and exploiting his position, besides seeking
benefits for relatives, the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection said.
"In addition to this, Ling Zhengce's behaviour interfered
with and hindered organisational investigation," the anti-graft
watchdog said in a statement on its website.
Authorities announced an investigation into Ling in June
2014.
The latest move to eject him from the party and strip him of
his official post is a necessary procedural step in passing the
case to judicial authorities for prosecution.
China has demanded the return of his brother, businessman
Ling Wancheng, who has fled to the United States, the New York
Times has reported, in a case that could seriously strain ties
if he seeks to defect.
Another brother, Ling Jihua, was demoted in September 2012
after sources said his son was killed driving a luxury sports
car, an embarrassment for the party, which is sensitive to
perceptions that children of top officials live rich, privileged
lifestyles.
Authorities announced in July that he would face prosecution
after an investigation revealed crimes that damaged the party's
image, such as receiving money and gifts from unnamed people,
having affairs with numerous women and trading power for sex.
Ling Jihua's case has presented a dilemma for Beijing; his
position is particularly sensitive because of his close
connection with Hu, President Xi Jinping's predecessor.
Since assuming power in late 2012, Xi, who doubles as party
and military chief, has pursued a relentless campaign against
corruption.
Xi has warned the problem of corruption among officials
could threaten the party's ability to retain power, though some
analysts say he is also eliminating rivals.
Prosecutors also handed corruption cases against two allies
of disgraced retired domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang to
judicial authorities in the northeastern city of Tianjin, the
official Xinhua news agency said.
Zhou, 72, who was jailed for life in June, is the most
senior Chinese official to be ensnared in a graft scandal since
the Communist Party swept to power in 1949.
His associates Ji Wenlin, the former deputy governor of the
southern province of Hainan, and former deputy public security
minister Li Dongsheng, are suspected of accepting bribes and
abusing their positions, Xinhua said.
