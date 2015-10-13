(Recasts with sentencing of senior energy official)
BEIJING Oct 13 A court in central China on
Tuesday jailed a former senior Chinese energy executive for 20
years on corruption charges, the latest official to fall in a
sweeping anti-graft campaign linked to allies of disgraced
security chief Zhou Yongkang.
President Xi Jinping has warned that rampant corruption
threatens the survival of the ruling Communist Party and has
waged a war on graft in the past three years that has felled
scores of top officials in the party, the government, the
military and state-owned companies.
Wang Yongchun was a deputy general manager at China's
biggest oil company, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
, until he became caught up in a graft probe last
year.
CNPC, the parent of PetroChina , was a
power base for domestic security czar Zhou Yongkang, who was
jailed for life for corruption in June.
Wang went on trial in July on charges of "holding a huge
amount of property with unidentified sources" and "abuse of
power by a staff member of a state-owned company".
"The property of defendant Wang Yongchun and his family
obviously exceeded legal income, and the source of $42.5 million
yuan ($6.7 million) in assets could not be explained," the
Xiangyang city Intermediate Court in Hubei province said in a
statement.
Several senior CNPC executives have already been put under
investigation in the far-reaching graft crackdown, among them
former chairman Jiang Jiemin, who on Monday was sentenced to 16
years in prison for bribery and abuse of power.
The court said under the direction of Jiang, Wang had
assisted in operations that led to "extremely large losses" to
state interests.
Zhou, 72, is the most senior Chinese official to be ensnared
in a graft scandal since the Communist Party swept to power in
1949, and many of his former colleagues or political allies have
been caught up in the campaign.
A court in the northeastern city of Tianjin opened the trial
of another Zhou associate on Tuesday, former vice governor of
the southern province of Hainan, Ji Wenlin, the official Xinhua
news agency said.
Ji, whose criminal probe began as early as 2014, illicitly
received more than 20.4 million yuan ($3.2 million) in assets
and bribes between 2002 and 2013, Xinhua said.
According to his official biography, Ji had worked under
Zhou when the latter was the party boss of Sichuan province and
the public security minister.
Another Zhou aide from Sichuan, Guo Yongxiang, was sentenced
to 20 years in prison on Tuesday in a separate Hubei court for
bribery and other crimes.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Nick Macfie)