BEIJING Oct 14 The bribery trial of another
former senior official tied to ousted Chinese security tsar Zhou
Yongkang opened on Wednesday, state media said, the latest in a
string of graft trials and sentencings ahead of a key Communist
Party meeting this month.
President Xi Jinping has warned that rampant corruption
threatens the survival of the ruling party and scores of top
officials in the party, the government, the military and
state-owned companies have been brought down in a sweeping
anti-graft campaign.
Zhou, the disgraced former public security chief, was jailed
for life in June after a secret trial in China's most
sensational graft scandal in 70 years.
A court in the northeastern city of Tianjin began the trial
of former vice public security minister Li Dongsheng on charges
of illegally accepting almost 22 million yuan ($3.5 million)
worth of assets and abuse of power in positions he held between
1996 and 2013, the official Xinhua news agency said.
"During court proceedings, persecutors presented relevant
evidence, Li Dongsheng and his defenders conducted examination,
the prosecution and the defence both fully issued opinions, and
Li Dongsheng made a final statement," Xinhua said.
Li's trial comes after the sentencing this week of several
Zhou allies, including former oil executives Jiang Jiemin and
Wang Yongchun, an aide from Sichuan province Guo Yongxiang, and
Li Chuncheng, the former deputy party boss in Sichuan, who were
all given prison terms between 13 and 20 years.
China's biggest oil company, China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC), was a power base for Zhou.
A Tianjin court on Tuesday also opened the bribery trial of
Zhou's associate, Ji Wenlin, the former vice governor of the
southern province of Hainan.
The party's elite central committee will meet from Oct.
26-29 to set out the 13th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for
economic and social development between 2016 and 2020. Last
year's annual plenum focused on rule of law.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)