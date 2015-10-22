BEIJING Oct 22 China has caught a top
corruption suspect it thought had fled to the United States
after discovering he had returned home to stay with his parents
in Shanghai, state media said on Thursday.
In April, Beijing published its "Sky Net" list of top 100
suspects thought to have gone overseas, having long maintained
its anti-corruption fight was being hampered by Western
countries' reluctance to sign extradition treaties.
Authorities have since repatriated a handful of the
fugitives, mostly from countries with close ties to China, but
also from the United States.
"These years, I have been hiding here and there in distant
places," the official Sichuan Daily quoted Zhu Zhenyu, a suspect
in the embezzlement of more than 1.4 million yuan ($220,000)
through mortgage loan schemes, as saying after his capture.
"My life has been difficult," he said, asking authorities
for leniency.
The paper said Zhu, who had worked in security at Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China in southwestern Sichuan province,
"fled to the United States" in 2002, beginning 13 years on the
run from the law.
But he returned home in 2004, as his mother's health was
failing, and there is no record of his having left the country
subsequently, it added. It is not clear why Zhu was not
apprehended when he re-entered China.
After years of investigation, authorities persuaded his
father to convince Zhu to give himself up, the paper said, and
on Oct. 12, he surrendered at his parents' Shanghai home.
He is the 15th person on China's list of overseas fugitives
to be caught.
Western nations have balked at signing extradition deals
with China, partly out of concern about the integrity of its
judicial system and treatment of prisoners.
Rights groups say Chinese authorities use torture and that
the death penalty is common in corruption cases.
Though China has redoubled efforts to bring back suspects
from abroad, the epicentre of its anti-graft campaign is at
home.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been driving a sweeping
crackdown on deep-rooted graft after taking over the party's
leadership in late 2012.
Since then, dozens of senior officials, military officers
and executives at state-owned companies have been investigated
or jailed.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)