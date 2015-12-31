BEIJING Dec 31 Chinese judicial authorities are
processing a corruption case against a one-time mistress of the
country's disgraced top security boss, a state-run Beijing
newspaper reported on Thursday.
Citing anonymous sources, the paper said Li Xiaomei reaped
more than 30 million yuan ($4.6 million) by illicitly obtaining
and reselling distribution rights for natural gas.
Jiang Jiemin, once the top regulator of state-owned assets
and a close acolyte of former security tsar Zhou Yongkang, aided
Li in obtaining rights to sell the natural gas, the paper said.
Neither Li nor China's top anti-corruption body, the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection, could be reached for
comment.
China's biggest oil company, China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC), was a power base for Zhou.
Jiang himself was felled in President Xi Jinping's
corruption crackdown, along with many other Zhou allies. Jiang
is also a former head of CNPC, the parent of PetroChina Co.
Ltd. .
Zhou was jailed for life in June after a secret trial.
He was the most senior Chinese official to be caught up in a
graft scandal since the Communists took power in 1949 and the
highest-ranking to be prosecuted since the fall of the Gang of
Four in 1976 after the Cultural Revolution.
The official Xinhua news agency reported at the time that
Zhou had abused his power to help relatives, mistresses and
friends reap "huge profits", resulting in losses of state-owned
assets.
Xi has warned that rampant corruption threatens the survival
of the ruling party. Scores of top officials in the party, the
government, the military and state-owned companies have been
brought down in a sweeping anti-graft campaign.
($1 = 6.5 yuan)
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)