BEIJING, April 19 China's ruling Communist Party
will widen a pilot anti-graft scheme to four more regions beyond
the business hub of Shanghai as it seeks to rein in business
activities by the families of senior government officials.
Rules announced last May bar spouses and children of senior
officials in Shanghai from registering individual businesses or
partnerships, investing in non-listed enterprises or registering
a business overseas and doing business back in China.
Spouses of senior officials in Shanghai are also banned from
holding top positions in private companies or senior appointed
positions in foreign-invested enterprises.
Now four more regions, from Beijing, the capital, to
southwestern Chongqing, far western Xinjiang and southern
Guangdong, will also join the scheme, state media said late on
Monday, following a meeting overseen by President Xi Jinping.
The government will work to "strictly define business
activities, make detailed rules and procedures to implement" the
scheme, state news agency Xinhua said, adding that the rules
would eventually become long-term and normal practice.
It gave no further details.
Reports in Chinese and foreign media about families of
officials who have leveraged relationships to enrich themselves
have ignited public anger.
Officials have frequently faced criticism for the behaviour
of family members. The party and government have ejected
thousands of so-called "naked officials", whose spouses and
children have emigrated abroad.
China is in the midst of a massive crackdown on corruption
overseen by Xi, but the government has repeatedly had to rebuff
criticism that the campaign is more about an internal power play
than actually tackling graft.
The recent release of the so-called "Panama Papers" revealed
offshore companies linked to the relatives of Xi and other
powerful current and former Chinese leaders.
The government has denounced as "groundless" accusations
arising from the documents.
