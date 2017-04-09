BEIJING, April 9 The head of China's insurance
regulator is under investigation for suspected disciplinary
violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption
watchdog said on Sunday, using phrasing that usually refers to
graft.
In a brief statement, the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection said Xiang Junbo, head of the China Insurance
Regulatory Commission, was suspected of "serious disciplinary
violations".
It gave no further details.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is leading a campaign against
official corruption that is tearing down once-untouchable party,
military and business leaders and rolling up their powerful
networks of relatives and allies.
