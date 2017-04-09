BEIJING, April 9 The head of China's insurance regulator is under investigation for suspected disciplinary violations, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Sunday, using phrasing that usually refers to graft.

In a brief statement, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Xiang Junbo, head of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, was suspected of "serious disciplinary violations".

It gave no further details.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is leading a campaign against official corruption that is tearing down once-untouchable party, military and business leaders and rolling up their powerful networks of relatives and allies. (Reporting by Kevin Yao)