BEIJING Nov 22 A court in northeast China
sentenced a former vice president of China Mobile Ltd's
state-owned parent to life in prison for accepting
bribes, state media said on Friday, the latest executive at a
state-owned firm to have his fate sealed as China tries to root
out corruption.
Lu Xiangdong, 53, in collusion with others including his
wife, abused his position to take more than 25 million yuan
($4.10 million) in bribes between 2003 and 2011, the official
Xinhua news agency said, citing a mid-November ruling by a court
in Jilin province.
"The sum of bribes accepted by Lu Xiangdong was immense,"
Xinhua said, adding that he was given a "lenient sentence in
view of his admission of guilt and good attitude, confession of
details, and the return of some illicit funds".
Lu was investigated in early 2012 when he ran the company's
marketing operations and digital business, Xinhua said.
Officials at China Mobile, the country's largest telecom
operator, declined to comment on Friday. Lu was vice president
of China Mobile Communications Corp., which is the state-owned
parent.
China has launched a series of investigations into
executives in various sectors, ranging from energy to shipping,
as President Xi Jinping focuses on rooting out graft, which is
seen as a threat to the survival of the ruling Communist Party.
Xi, who took up the presidency in March, has pledged that
the campaign will take on top-level "tigers" and lowly "flies".
In August and September, five former senior officials of the
country's biggest oil business, China National Petroleum Corp
, were under investigation for "serious discipline
violations".
The investigations have also extended to the shipping
industry, with China COSCO Holdings saying
that one of its top executives is the subject of government
inquiries.
($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan)
