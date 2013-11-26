BEIJING Nov 26 China is cracking down on civil servant abuse of government vehicles by changing how they are allocated and banning "general use", one of a slew of edicts aimed at overhauling the Communist Party's reputation for extravagance and corruption.

China's curbing of cars for official use will not include vehicles used by emergency services, law enforcement, or those with particular "special technology," the statement said.

The Chinese market for government cars is worth about 100 billion yuan ($16.41 billion) a year, according to Economic Information, a state media publication by Xinhua.

The government's fleet of vehicles has previously been a target of anti-corruption campaigns.

Domestic media reported in October that official cars would be installed with GPS to thwart personal use by civil servants, who were availing themselves of a reported 200,000 vehicles for private purposes.

In April the Chinese military replaced licence plates on its cars and trucks, many of them plush luxury brands, in an attempt to stop abuse of the plates for the violation of traffic laws and free gas.

President Xi Jinping, who took office in March, has spearheaded the fight on graft. The party has targeted everything from the construction of official buildings to liquor served at official banquets. ($1 = 6.0926 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)