SHANGHAI Nov 30 China's Communist Party has
fired a senior provincial official for "suspected serious
disciplinary violations", the official Xinhua news agency
reported on Saturday, making him the latest target in acrackdown
on corruption.
Guo Youming, the vice governor of the central province of
Hubei, was removed from his post after China's corruption
watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection
(CCDI), announced a probe into the official this week.
The Xinhua report, which cited the ruling party's central
Organisation Department, gave no further details, but the term
discipline violations is generally used to denote corruption.
Guo's dismissal comes a day after China launched a pilot
programme to make new officials disclose their assets as part of
an anti-graft campaign, a step critics say is critical to weed
out official corruption.
The government this week also announced that two other
officials were being probed over graft allegations.
Xu Jie, a deputy head of the petitions office, has been
sacked for suspected graft issues, while Cai Rongsheng, head of
admissions at Beijing's prestigious Renmin University, is under
investigation, in what state media said was related to
"corruption cases involving large amounts of money".
President Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a top
theme of his new administration, and has vowed to pursue
high-flying "tigers" as well as lowly "flies" to assuage anger
over corruption and restore faith in the party.
Guo is a long-time official in Hubei, where he served in the
water management bureau and as party secretary in Yichang city,
near the $59-billion Three Gorges Dam project.
His official biography says he was in charge of "follow-up
work" on the dam, as well as elements of the controversial
North-South Water Transfer Project, which aims to divert river
water to the industrialised north.
Authorities have already announced the investigation or
arrest of a handful of senior officials, among them former
officials of oil giant PetroChina, in what appears
to be the biggest graft probe into a state-run firm in years.
In May, Liu Tienan, the former deputy head of China's top
planning agency, was removed from his post after online
accusations of corruption were posted against him, and a
criminal investigation began in August.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Ron Popeski)