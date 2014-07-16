* Communist Party rattled by public discontent over graft
* Second spate of probes targets 10 provinces
* One of the provinces was base of ex-security chief
BEIJING, July 16 China's anti-corruption chief
pledged on Wednesday to broaden a crackdown on graft by focusing
on officials with family abroad and including the province that
was the power base of the former powerful head of domestic
security.
The Communist Party leadership under President Xi Jinping
has presided over the anti-graft campaign to shore up a ruling
mandate shaken by suspicion that officials waste taxpayer money
or use their positions for personal advantage.
Since his appointment last year, Xi has said that graft
threatens the survival of the ruling party.
Wang Qishan, secretary of its watchdog Central Commission
for Discipline Inspection, told investigators to go after "naked
officials", state media said, referring to those who have
children or spouses who live abroad.
Wang "urged inspectors to watch closely over corruption in
mining, natural resources, land transfers, real estate
development, construction projects, public and special funds,"
the official Xinhua news agency said.
Xinhua said a second round of inquiries in 10 provinces and
regions will include Sichuan, where the former domestic security
chief Zhou Yongkang, who is under virtual house arrest according
to Reuters sources, once held the top party post.
At the peak of his influence, Zhou held one of the most
powerful positions in China, overseeing the police force,
civilian intelligence apparatus, paramilitary People's Armed
Police, judges and prosecutors. The position, deemed too
powerful, was downgraded after he retired.
'MASSIVE WASTE'
Xi, who has pledged to go after powerful "tigers" as well as
lowly "flies", has netted several senior figures in his
corruption sweep, including Xu Caihou, former vice chairman of
the Central Military Commission.
In the latest development, the party said on Wednesday that
it had expelled two more former senior officials for corruption,
paving the way for their prosecution.
The anti-corruption watchdog said in brief statements that
Mao Xiaobing, former party boss of the western city of Xining,
and Zhang Tianxin, former party chief of the southwestern city
of Kunming, had "serious discipline problems".
"The investigation found that Mao Xiaobing took advantage of
his post to seek profits for others, demanded and took a huge
amount of bribes and committed adultery," the watchdog said in a
statement. The former Kunming official, Zhang, had also abused
his official position, with his dereliction of duty causing "a
loss of state assets".
It was not possible to reach either of them for comment.
Communist Party members, especially senior officials, are
supposed to be morally upstanding and adultery is considered a
serious breach of party discipline.
State media also said that China would phase out official
vehicles for uses other than for emergencies or law enforcement
by the end of next year.
Last year, the military began replacing licence plates on
its cars and trucks to crack down on legions of vehicles, many
of them plush luxury brands, which routinely break traffic laws
and fill up with free petrol.
"In China, officials above a certain level have usually been
provided a driver and car for their work, but many have used the
vehicles for private purposes, causing massive waste of public
funds and widespread complaints," Xinhua said in a report.
The government will instead provide appropriate subsidies
for civil servants to let them choose their own transport, it
added. But this is unlikely to affect the sleek cars which carry
Xi and his cabinet members about Beijing, as the rules make
provision for "special services", likely to apply to the most
senior officials.
