SHANGHAI, August 12 Chinese prosecutors have
ordered the arrest of the former chairman of state-owned Bright
Food Group Co Ltd on suspicion of bribe-taking and
embezzling public funds.
The Shanghai Municipal People's Prosecution Service in a
statement late on Monday said the allegations against Wang
Zongnan related to his time at state-owned companies Shanghai
Friendship Group and Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd
.
Wang was general manager at Shanghai Friendship Group and
then at Lianhua Supermarket before becoming chairman at Bright
Food in 2006 until his resignation for health reasons in 2013.
While chairman, Wang helped put one of China's biggest food
corporations on the global stage with several acquisitions,
including a deal for the majority of Britain's Weetabix which
valued the cereal maker at $1.94 billion.
Under Wang, Bright Food also bought into Australia's
Manassen Foods and New Zealand's Synlait Milk Ltd.
Wang's arrest order is the latest incident in a government
anti-corruption campaign that has embroiled several senior state
officials including a former security chief, and that has
recently extended to executives at major state companies.
Wang could not be reached for comment. Shanghai Friendship
could not be reached for comment. Bright Food and Lianhua
Supermarket declined to comment.
