BEIJING Aug 20 A Beijing court on Wednesday
sentenced a former railway official to death for corruption, but
promised a reprieve after two years of good behaviour, state
media reported, in the latest graft case to hit China's
sprawling rail network.
Wen Qingliang was sacked as head of the rail bureau in the
southwestern city of Kunming in 2011 for "discipline" problems,
the usual euphemism for corruption in China.
The Beijing court found that Wen took more than 20 million
yuan ($3.3 million) in bribes between 2005 and 2011 while
working in the northern province of Shanxi "to provide favours
to companies bidding on railway projects", the official Xinhua
news agency said.
His death sentence will be commuted after two years, Xinhua
added, which generally means that after two years of good
behaviour he will end up with a life sentence.
The reprieve was granted because authorities recovered most
of his ill-gotten gains, the report said.
Wen's mistress, Zhong Hua, who is accused of colluding with
him, will be given a separate trial, it added.
China's railways have faced increased scrutiny from
anti-corruption officials and the public after a scandal in
which former railways minister Liu Zhijun was prosecuted for
corruption and abuse of power.
One of several officials implicated in the scandal, Liu
received a suspended death sentence last summer. In China, that
usually implies life in prison.
The country's railways have confronted numerous problems in
the past few years, including heavy debts from funding new
high-speed lines, waste and fraud. The government has pledged to
open the rail industry to private investment in a big way.
The sector suffered a major blow to its image when 40 people
were killed in a crash between two high-speed trains in 2011.
($1=6.1459 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)