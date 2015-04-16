BEIJING, April 16 China has launched a
coordinated crackdown by several departments targeting offshore
companies and underground banks that transfer assets abroad, the
corruption watchdog said on Thursday, in the latest step to
battle graft.
The campaign will be led by the central People's Bank of
China in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security,
Supreme Court, state prosecutors' office and State
Administration of Foreign Exchange and last until the end of the
year, the watchdog said in a statement on its website.
It will target underground banks and offshore companies that
transfer ill-gotten gains from bribery out of the country, the
statement said.
The move will "to a large degree sever the transfer channel
for the ill-gotten assets and gains from corruption, bribery and
other crimes, and earnestly maintain the state's normal
financial management order", it added.
The statement did not elaborate and provided no further
details.
However, the campaign is part of an initiative the
government calls "Sky Net" to better coordinate its fight
against suspected corrupt officials who have fled abroad.
President Xi Jinping has vowed to target both high-level
"tigers" as well as lowly "flies", warning, as others have
before him, that graft is so serious it threatens the ruling
Communist Party's grip on power.
The corruption watchdog says 500 suspects were repatriated
to China last year, along with more than 3 billion yuan ($484
million).
China has given the United States a "priority" list of
Chinese officials suspected of corruption and who are believed
to have fled there.
Chinese officials have said more than 150 "economic
fugitives", many of them described as corrupt government
officials, were in the United States.
There is no extradition treaty between the two countries and
Western governments have long been reluctant to hand over
suspects because of a lack of transparency and due process in
China's judicial system.
