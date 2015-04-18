SHANGHAI, April 18 China's team charged with
hunting down officials suspected of corruption who have fled
overseas is aged 30 on average, speaks foreign languages and is
well educated, a Chinese official said, giving rare details of a
secretive operation.
The government launched Operation Fox Hunt last year to go
after suspects who have left China to try and seek refuge
abroad, often taking large sums with them, though little
information about the project has been made public.
President Xi Jinping has vowed to hunt down powerful
"tigers" as well as lowly "flies" in his campaign to stamp out
corruption, which he has warned is so bad it could threaten the
ruling Communist Party's grip on power.
Liu Dong, deputy director of the Ministry of Public
Security's economic crimes division, told the official Xinhua
news agency this week that his team was highly intelligent,
tough and nimble, with backgrounds in economics, law, foreign
languages and business management.
Liu said team members were selected in part for their
"emotional quotient" for dealing with overseas law enforcement,
and for their ability to handle adversity, the report said.
"We have no enforcement rights overseas, so we have to
understand and respect local laws," he was quoted as saying.
The report described team members as travelling constantly,
with some making 10 overseas trips in less than 6 months. In one
case, it said, a team member was pursuing a "fox" in an
Ebola-contaminated region and caught a fever, then hid out in a
room for two days during which the pursuer drank 40 bottles of
water.
The party's corruption watchdog says 500 suspects were
repatriated to China last year, along with more than 3 billion
yuan ($484.32 million).
China has given the United States a "priority" list of
Chinese officials suspected of corruption and who are believed
to have fled there.
Chinese officials say more than 150 "economic fugitives",
many of them described as corrupt government officials, are in
the United States.
The two countries have no extradition treaty and Western
governments have long been reluctant to hand over suspects
because of a lack of transparency and due process in China's
judicial system.
While Liu emphasized the need to cooperate with local
authorities, in some cases it appears Chinese police have not
done so.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported this week that Chinese
police had entered Australia undercover to try to coax a fraud
suspect to return to China to face charges, and quoted a
government representative as saying Canberra had protested to
Beijing.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Ben Blanchard)