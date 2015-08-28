(Adds comment from People's Daily)
BEIJING Aug 28 Two executives of the company
that runs the website of the Chinese Communist Party's top
newspaper are being investigated for corruption, the state
prosecutor said on Friday, the latest blemish on state media
caught up in a crackdown on graft.
Liao Hong, chairman of People.cn Co Ltd., the
online platform of the People's Daily, has been placed under
"compulsory measures", a term that typically denotes detention,
for suspected crimes relating to bribery, the top prosecutor
said.
The company's vice chairman, Chen Zhixia, was also being
investigated, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a
statement on its website.
"The investigation is ongoing," the prosecutor said, without
giving further details.
Liao and Chen could not be reached for comment and it is not
clear if they had lawyers.
The People's Daily newspaper, in a statement carried on its
website, said it demanded the company fully cooperate with the
investigation and learn lessons from the case, adding that the
website was operating as normal.
"People.cn will as always do its propaganda reporting work
well, upholding the guiding principles of unity, stability,
encouragement and positive propaganda," it said.
Liao, who was also chief editor, had been a long-time
journalist and executive at the website. In 2009, he won a top
government journalism prize, according to his biography on
People.cn.
China's graft busters have gone after other executives and
journalists within China's influential state-run media, part of
a broad crackdown on corruption that has swept official ranks
since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.
Guo Zhenxi, the advertising director at China Central
Television and director-general of its finance and economics
channel was detained in June 2014 for suspected bribery.
Several of the network's other senior producers, executives
and journalists have faced investigation recently.
Critics have long pointed to corruption within the ranks at
state media, arguing blackmail is widespread and journalists are
susceptible to bribery.
While the government keeps a tight rein on domestic media,
reforms over the past decade that have allowed greater media
commercialisation and limited increases in editorial
independence, combined with the rise of social media, have
weakened government control.
That has led to periodic crackdowns on domestic media,
including sacking of staff deemed to have stepped out of line or
who were seen as questioning the Communist Party's wide-ranging
controls and censorship.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel)