BEIJING, June 29 China's ruling Communist Party has made some notable achievements in its fight against corruption, but party members cannot rest on their laurels, President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by state media on Wednesday.

Xi has launched a war against deep-seated corruption since assuming office more than three years ago, waging a campaign that has brought down numerous senior officials, including former security tsar Zhou Yongkang.

In comments ahead of the party's 95th birthday on Friday, Xi said it had tightened its grip in the struggle against "formalism, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance", according to remarks carried by the official Xinhua news agency.

The efforts of the past few years had ushered in a new atmosphere in the party's political life, Xi said.

"At the same time as affirming this success, we must clearly recognise that resolving problems in the party's political life and ecology is not something that can happen in one day," he added. "We must work with perseverance."

The party must "cast out the wicked and cherish the virtuous" and give "unhealthy tendencies" no place to hide so that the sources of corruption are eradicated, and ensure upright officials are praised and honoured, Xi said.

"Punish those officials who comply in appearance but oppose in heart, go out of their way to curry favour, resort to deceit and do nothing." (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)