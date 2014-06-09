SHANGHAI, June 9 China's ruling Communist Party
has expelled a former COSCO Holdings
executive for taking advantage of his position and claiming
expenses for personal items, the party's anti-graft watchdog
said on Monday.
The expulsion of Xu Minjie, who up to last November was an
executive director at China's largest bulk shipping company,
comes as China intensifies its efforts to crack down on graft in
a government widely regarded as rife with corruption.
The party said it had now referred the matter to the
relevant judicial bodies. Expulsions from the party are often
the first move towards bringing formal charges and then putting
the person on trial.
Contact information for Xu could not be obtained. COSCO did
not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment and
calls to the company went unanswered.
COSCO's announcement in November that Xu was under
investigation by authorities and his subsequent resignation
marked the extension of the anti-graft campaign into the
shipping industry. Previous investigations have mostly been in
the energy sector.
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)