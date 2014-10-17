SHANGHAI Oct 17 The rail engineer credited with
designing China's high-speed rail network received a suspended
death sentence after a Beijing court found him guilty of taking
47.6 million yuan ($7.8 million) in bribes, Chinese state media
reported on Friday.
Zhang Shuguang, former deputy chief engineer and
transportation bureau head of China's now-defunct Ministry of
Railways, was charged in September of last year for accepting
bribes mostly from private Chinese firms vying to win contracts
over an 11-year period.
Zhang was given a death sentence suspended for two years,
the official Xinhua news agency said. Suspended death sentences
are typically commuted to life sentences after a period of good
behaviour.
Most of the money which Zhang took in bribes had been
recovered, Xinhua said. According to a transcript of the court
proceedings, Zhang, who apologised for his actions, said in his
defence that he also negotiated hard with Chinese firms in the
national interest to lower the costs of building the network.
His deputy at the transport bureau, Su Shunhu, was sentenced
separately on Friday by a Beijing court to life in prison for
taking 24 million yuan in bribes, state broadcaster China
Central Television reported.
China's railway ministry was dismantled two years after two
high-speed trains crashed in 2011, killing 40 people. The
incident prompted further anti-corruption investigations of the
ministry and several officials were charged with abuse of power.
China, with the world's longest high-speed rail network at
more than 10,000 kilometres (6,200 miles), has been striving to
repair the sector's reputation as it aims to promote and sell
its high-speed technology abroad. It has also promised to open
up the sector to private-sector investment.
(1 US dollar = 6.1252 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)