BEIJING, June 25 China has uncovered widespread
misappropriation of 16.9 billion yuan ($2.72 billion) of funds
from its state lottery programme, underscoring the extent of
official corruption as the country tries to root out graft.
Funds were misappropriated through the buying and building
of office buildings and hotels or embezzled, the National Audit
Office said in a report on its website.
The state auditor said the irregularities accounted for a
quarter of the total of lottery funds received in its 2012-2014
investigation that spanned 18 provinces.
It said 17 provinces had flouted the law in engaging in
lottery sales through the Internet without approval from the
Ministry of Finance.
In another case, 32 lottery shops had used 3.1 billion yuan
to construct office buildings, training centres and hotels, the
report said.
Spurred by rising disposable income, a strong appetite for
gambling and more sophisticated games, China's lottery market
has boomed with customers splurging billions of dollars. China
is expected to overtake the United States as the world's biggest
lottery market this year.
The government has so far contained casino gambling to
Macau, in part because of social concerns. Experts say officials
consider the lottery system more sanitised, with fewer negative
effects on citizens.
The review comes as President Xi Jinping's government has
waged a fight against corruption, warning that the problem is so
bad it could affect the Communist Party's grip on power.
Lottery products are typically sold through authorised
stations throughout the country in the form of physical tickets.
These range from dedicated lottery stores to counters in
supermarkets, post offices and gas stations.
Unlike the United States and Europe, where prizes can climb
into the hundreds of millions of dollars, China caps jackpots at
10 million yuan. Tickets sell for 2 yuan to 200 yuan, with
proceeds supporting sports and welfare charities.
($1 = 6.2 yuan)
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick Macfie)