SHANGHAI Jan 30 China's ruling Communist Party
has expelled a former city mayor for bribery and abuse of power,
one of the most senior government officials to fall victim to
President Xi Jinping's campaign against graft.
Ji Jianye, who was mayor of Nanjing, "took advantage of his
position to seek benefits for others (and) received a huge
amount of money and gifts either by himself or through family
members", the party's corruption watchdog said on Thursday.
"(He was) morally corrupt," it said, citing an
investigation. The findings against Ji would be handed to
judicial authorities to handle, the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection said on its website (www.ccdi.gov.cn).
Ji was removed as Nanjing mayor on Oct. 19, two days after
the government announced he was under investigation for
suspected "disciplinary violations" - a term often used for
corruption - and breaking the law.
Ji had served since the early 1990s in other cities in
coastal Jiangsu province before becoming mayor of Nanjing, the
provincial capital.
Xi has made the fight against endemic corruption a central
theme of his administration, vowing to pursue both high-flying
"tigers", or senior officials, and lower-ranking "flies".
Reports by state-run media have linked Ji's case to that of
Zhu Xingliang, an interior decoration billionaire and founder of
Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co Ltd
who was arrested this week on suspicion of corruption.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Robert Birsel)