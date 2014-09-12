BEIJING, Sept 12 China has shut a respected
business newspaper's website and opened an investigation, state
media said on Friday, after executives confessed they extorted
"huge payments" from companies in exchange for quashing critical
stories.
The official Xinhua news agency reported last month that
eight suspects, some working at the 21st Century Business Herald
and others at public relations firms, were under investigation.
Liu Dong, president of the paper's website, and Zhou Bin,
the website's editor-in-chief, had colluded with colleagues and
two financial public relations firms to solicit protection money
from firms that were about to list or be restructured, Xinhua
said on Thursday.
The Guangdong provincial branch of the State Administration
of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television initiated an
investigation into suspected economic crimes at the website of
the Herald, Xinhua said, adding that its parent company had
dispatched a team to "restructure" the paper.
"The 21st Century Herald website has been shut down, all
website qualifications and personnel have been dismissed, and
the company written off," Xinhua said on its official microblog.
The post did not give further information. The Herald could
not be reached for comment.
Liu and Zhou appeared on state broadcaster China Central
Television (CCTV) in bright orange garb confessing to the crimes
on Thursday.
The two were taken into custody last week along with an
advertising manager and a reporter. Two executives at financial
public relations firms Roya Investment Services Limited, based
in Shanghai, and Nukirin Investment Advisory, in the southern
city of Shenzhen, were also detained.
The group had extorted money from more than 100 companies
since November 2013, Xinhua reported. They demanded "huge
payments" for positive coverage, as well as "protection money"
to kill negative reports.
The website would charge companies between 200,000 ($33,000)
and 300,000 yuan ($49,000), in the form of advertising
contracts, to delete critical articles.
State media has been the key vehicle for ruling Communist
Party propaganda, but reforms over the past decade have allowed
greater commercialisation and some increase in editorial
independence.
The move comes amid a crackdown at CCTV, where prosecutors
have detained a top news anchor and a senior executive is being
investigated on suspicion of bribery.
China media watchers have said blackmail is widespread in
the domestic press and journalists are susceptible to bribes.
Last year, the 21st Century Business Herald published a
series of stories alleging bribery among foreign and local
pharmaceutical companies, citing unidentified whistleblowers.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; editing by Andrew Roche)