BEIJING, Sept 25 China detained two executives
at an embattled financial newspaper company on Thursday, state
media reported, as an investigation into bribery at the paper
widens.
Chinese authorities closed down the website of the paper,
the 21st Century Business Herald, and opened an investigation
into it this month after executives confessed they extorted
"huge payments" from companies in exchange for quashing critical
coverage.
The well-known newspaper's chief editor, Shen Hao, and
general manager, Chen Dongyang, were detained on Thursday
afternoon, the official Xinhua news agency said on its
microblog.
Eight suspects were already under investigation in
connection with the case, including some working at public
relations firms.
Suspects had extorted money from more than 100 companies
since November 2013, Xinhua reported, demanding payment for
positive coverage and "protection money" to stop negative
reports.
The website would charge companies between 200,000 ($33,000)
and 300,000 yuan ($49,000) in the form of advertising contracts
to delete critical articles, according to Xinhua.
A trend towards greater commercialisation in Chinese media -
still controlled heavily by the state - has put pressure on
companies to generate greater profits.
The investigation into the 21st Century Business Herald
comes amid a crackdown at state broadcaster China Central
Television, where prosecutors have detained a top news anchor
and a senior executive is being investigated on bribery charges.
The government has vowed to crack down on corruption in many
sectors including the media industry, where media watchers say
graft is pervasive.
