BEIJING Jan 31 China Minsheng Banking Corp
said on Saturday that its president Mao Xiaofeng had
resigned for personal reasons, hours after several Chinese media
outlets reported he was being investigated by China's
anti-corruption watchdog.
The reports said Mao had been taken away earlier this week
by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the
ruling Communist Party's top anti-corruption body, to "assist
with investigations".
Minsheng, the country's biggest private lender, posted a
statement on its website saying it was aware of the reports
concerning Mao and noted that the issue highlighted in the
reports concerned Mao's personal affairs and was not affecting
the bank's operations.
It later filed notice of Mao's resignation with the Shanghai
Stock Exchange.
Reuters was unable to contact Mao.
Minsheng's earlier statement did not confirm that Mao had
been taken into custody by CCDI nor whether he was facing an
investigation from the corruption watchdog, and when asked for
further comment a bank spokesman referred only to the statement.
According to the state-run People's Daily, Minsheng on
Friday sent an internal notice to its branch employees and
others, telling them to be ready to "respond to possible
emergency" over the weekend. The bank's internal notice was
posted on the People's Daily website.
According to a person close to Minsheng, who spoke with
Reuters on condition of anonymity, the bank's board of directors
was supposed to meet on Saturday for what the individual
described as an "important matter". He said the meeting was
rescheduled, however, to take place on Sunday. He declined to
elaborate on why the bank rescheduled the board meeting.
