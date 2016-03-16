SHANGHAI, March 16 Chinese authorities have
begun a graft probe into the mayor of the major eastern Chinese
port city of Ningbo, the ruling Communist Party announced on
Wednesday, the latest senior official caught up in a sweeping
corruption crackdown
Lu Ziyue was being investigated for "suspected serious
disciplinary violations", a euphemism for corruption, the ruling
Communist Party's graft-busting Central Commision for Discipline
Inspection said in a brief statement.
Lu, who spent his career in Zhejiang province south of
Shanghai, was deputy secretary of the party's Ningbo branch in
addition to being mayor. He turns 54 this month.
The commission gave no further details about Lu's suspected
violations. It was not possible to reach him for comment and
unclear if he has retained a lawyer.
Ningbo and neighbouring Zhoushan are home to the world's
sixth biggest container port, according to 2013 data on the
website of the World Shipping Council.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that rampant
corruption threatens the survival of the Communist Party and his
anti-corruption campaign has brought down scores of top
officials in the party, the government, the military and
state-owned companies.
