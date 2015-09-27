BEIJING, Sept 27 A former senior associate of
China's jailed one-time security chief Zhou Yongkang has been
dismissed as a member of the largely rubber-stamp parliament
after a graft probe, state media has said, paving the way for
his prosecution.
Zhou Benshun, who is not related to Zhou Yongkang, had been
the top official in the northern province of Hebei, which
surrounds the capital Beijing and is China's most important
steel producer.
The ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog accused him
in July of "serious breaches of discipline and the law", a
euphemism for corruption.
Zhou Benshun has now been booted out of parliament, the
official Xinhua news agency said late on Saturday, meaning he
has lost the immunity from prosecution he had enjoyed as a
member.
The brief report provided no other information. It has not
been possible to reach him for comment and it was not clear if
he has a lawyer.
The Hebei city of Zhangjiakou this year won the right to
host the 2022 Winter Olympics along with Beijing. Zhou Benshun
had attended meetings of the bid committee.
Zhou Benshun worked for five years under Zhou Yongkang in
the Central Politics and Law Commission as its secretary
general. He became party chief in Hebei in 2013.
President Xi Jinping, who doubles as party and military
chief, has pursued a relentless campaign against deep-rooted
corruption since assuming power three years ago, vowing to go
after powerful "tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)