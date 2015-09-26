A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING Inspectors at China's central People's Bank of China must not rest on their laurels in their fight against corruption and must strengthen their resolve to root out problems, the ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog said on Saturday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping crackdown on deep-rooted graft since taking over the party's leadership in late 2012 and the presidency in 2013. Dozens of senior officials have been investigated or jailed.

Wang Huaqing, who heads the internal graft-fighting team at the central bank, was quoted by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection as saying that his staff must be "loyal, clean and willing to take on responsibility".

"To beat iron you need to have a strong body," Wang said. "Clean up and investigate problems as soon as they are discovered, and never be soft-hearted."

Supervision must not become "vague and general", he said.

China's financial regulators have been under heavy pressure since stock markets collapsed in mid-June following a long bull run, although the statement made no mention of the markets.

