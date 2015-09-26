BEIJING, Sept 26 Inspectors at China's central
People's Bank of China must not rest on their laurels in their
fight against corruption and must strengthen their resolve to
root out problems, the ruling Communist Party's anti-graft
watchdog said on Saturday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a sweeping
crackdown on deep-rooted graft since taking over the party's
leadership in late 2012 and the presidency in 2013. Dozens of
senior officials have been investigated or jailed.
Wang Huaqing, who heads the internal graft-fighting team at
the central bank, was quoted by the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection as saying that his staff must be "loyal,
clean and willing to take on responsibility".
"To beat iron you need to have a strong body," Wang said.
"Clean up and investigate problems as soon as they are
discovered, and never be soft-hearted."
Supervision must not become "vague and general", he said.
China's financial regulators have been under heavy pressure
since stock markets collapsed in mid-June following a long bull
run, although the statement made no mention of the markets.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)