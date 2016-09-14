BEIJING, Sept 14 Chinese prosecutors have indicted Xu Jianyi, the former chairman of state-owned FAW Group Corp, on corruption charges, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Former PetroChina vice chairman Liao Yongyuan has also been charged with graft, Xinhua said.

It was not immediately possible to contact Xu or Liao and it was not clear whether they had legal representation. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Paul Tait)