BEIJING Dec 18 The former police chief of a
Chinese city has been charged with corruption, state media said
on Thursday, after he was sacked for allowing his son to be set
free after attacking a policeman while drunk.
Li Yali was the top police officer in Taiyuan, 500 km (300
miles) southwest of Beijing, until last year, when footage of
his son's drunken violence went viral on the Internet.
Police stopped the son, Li Zhengyuan, on suspicion of
driving while drunk in October 2012. He attacked one of the
police officers who then walked him home instead of arresting
him, state media said.
A Communist Party investigation found that Li Yali had
abused his power while handling his son's case, and he had been
arrested and charged with accepting bribes, the official Xinhua
news agency reported.
It gave no other details of the charges Li faces and it was
not possible to reach him for comment.
Abuse of power, particularly by officials covering up the
crimes of family members, strikes a particularly raw nerve in
China due to widespread concern about how pervasive the problem
is in a country with little concept of the rule of law.
President Xi Jinping has vowed to go after the corrupt and
improve the legal system as he tries to restore faith in the
ruling Communist Party after a slew of high-profile graft and
abuse-of-power cases that have angered the public.
Separately, a court in Henan province sentenced a former
housing administration official to 25 years in prison on
Wednesday for embezzlement, bribery and abuse of power, Xinhua
reported.
Zhai Zhenfeng, former director of the housing bureau in Erqi
District in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan, was found guilty of
embezzling 37 million yuan ($6 million) of public funds, Xinhua
said, citing an Intermediate People's Court.
Zhai accepted 70,000 yuan in bribes and offered 330,000 yuan
to other officials, the court found.
The court ruled that Zhai's 13 houses and 5.5 million yuan
in illegal gains, which included the proceeds of selling other
houses, should be seized, according to Xinhua.
The government this month announced the arrest of former
public security chief Zhou Yongkang, one of China's most
powerful politicians of the last decade, on corruption and other
charges.
