BEIJING Nov 3 China's foreign exchange
regulator has urged its officials to take seriously the ruling
Communist Party's fight against corruption and follow rules
closely, the regulator said in a statement released by the
country's graft watchdog on Tuesday.
Dozens of senior Chinese officials have been investigated or
jailed in a sweeping crackdown on deep-rooted graft launched by
President Xi Jinping since he took over the party's leadership
in late 2012, and the presidency in 2013.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) "pays
great attention" to instructions about fighting corruption, the
regulator's internal discipline team said.
"In the face of all kinds of tests and temptations, you must
be clear about what you can't do, what you can't eat, what
places you can't go and what opinions you can't speak," it said,
in the statement carried by the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection.
"Pay attention to standards of behaviour and keep a clear
head," it added.
China's financial regulators have been under pressure since
stock markets collapsed in mid-June following a long bull run,
although the statement made no mention of the markets.
The party's graft watchdog said last week it was widening
probes into state-owned institutions, by including the central
bank, state-owned banks and securities regulators.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)