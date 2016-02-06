BEIJING Feb 6 Cai Xiyou, president of Sinochem
Group, the Chinese energy and chemicals conglomerates, has been
put under investigation for serious discipline violations,
China's main anti-corruption agency said on Saturday, using the
usual euphemism for graft.
The ruling Communist Party's Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection (CCDI) published a one-line statement on
its website on Saturday, providing no other details about Cai's
suspected wrongdoing.
Cai, a 30-year oil industry veteran, was named to lead
Sinochem in 2014, after a long career at China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) where he was previously a Communist
Party committee member, senior vice president, and Sinopec
Corp's general consul.
In October, Cai also was named chairman and non-exeuctive
director of Hong Kong-listed China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited
, a Sinochem Group real estate subsidiary.
Sinochem Group, formerly China's monopoly oil trader until
1993, has diversified businesses in oil refining, chemicals
trading, oil and gas explorations and real estate development.
Cai is the latest state-owned enteprise executive to be
caught in ruling the Communist Party's investigations into
corruption. In December, CCDI said it was investigating the
chairman of state-run China Telecom Corp Ltd was under
investigation for alleged disciplinary violations. He later
resigned.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Andrew Heavens)