BRIEF-Accenture acquires creative, design agencies The Monkeys and Maud
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand
BEIJING, Sept 18 A former general manager of Chinese energy giant Sinopec Group has been expelled from the Communist Party and will be prosecuted for graft, the party's anti-corruption watchdog said on Friday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.