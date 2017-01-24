* Found guilty of taking about $4.9 mln in bribes - news
BEIJING Jan 24 A Chinese court has jailed Wang
Tianpu, the former president of energy giant Sinopec Group, for
15-1/2 years for graft, state media reported on Tuesday, citing
a court verdict.
Wang, who took top positions at Sinopec Group between 2003
and 2014, was found guilty of accepting bribes of about 33.48
million yuan ($4.9 million) and embezzling state properties
worth 795,934 yuan ($116,063), state news agency Xinhua said.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact Wang's family
members, or a legal representative, for comment.
"Wang's disciplinary violations severely contravene the core
values of Sinopec," a company spokesman said. "The company has
used his case to educate the employees."
Sinopec Group is the parent of oil major Sinopec Corp
.
China's President Xi Jinping has waged war on corruption for
the last four years, saying it threatens the very survival of
the ruling Communist Party.
Scores of senior officials in the party, the government, the
military and state-owned enterprises have been caught up in the
campaign and punished.
Some were protégées of former domestic security chief Zhou
Yongkang, jailed for life in 2015 after being found guilty of
crimes ranging from taking bribes to leaking state
secrets.
