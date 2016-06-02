BEIJING, June 2 China's top corruption watchdog
admonished the state-owned enterprise regulator on Thursday for
failing to effectively promote reform, as Beijing attempts to
modernise the country's lumbering public sector companies.
China is working to reform the hugely inefficient
state-owned enterprises (SOEs), making the companies more
subject to market forces and restructuring those that are
performing poorly, while allowing some to close.
In a statement on its website, China's Central Commission
for Discipline Inspection rebuked the SOE regulator, the
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC), for insufficiently and slowly pushing forward reforms.
"There are problems with inadequate supervision and reform
in central enterprises," the anti-corruption agency said.
"Pleasure-seeking and extravagance have not yet been
restrained... and using positions for personal gain, illegally
holding multiple posts for profit and other problems are still
prominent."
A top SASAC official pledged to rectify the problems, but
did not give concrete details, according to the statement.
China is in the midst of a sweeping anti-corruption campaign
launched by President Xi Jinping upon assuming power more than
three years ago.
Corruption inspectors have been sent into government
departments and state-owned companies, and dozens of senior
officials have been jailed.
The commission rapped the health ministry and food and drug
administration on Thursday for problems including taking bribes
for drug purchases, following its latest inspection of the two
bodies.
