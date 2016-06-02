BEIJING, June 2 China's top corruption watchdog admonished the state-owned enterprise regulator on Thursday for failing to effectively promote reform, as Beijing attempts to modernise the country's lumbering public sector companies.

China is working to reform the hugely inefficient state-owned enterprises (SOEs), making the companies more subject to market forces and restructuring those that are performing poorly, while allowing some to close.

In a statement on its website, China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection rebuked the SOE regulator, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), for insufficiently and slowly pushing forward reforms.

"There are problems with inadequate supervision and reform in central enterprises," the anti-corruption agency said.

"Pleasure-seeking and extravagance have not yet been restrained... and using positions for personal gain, illegally holding multiple posts for profit and other problems are still prominent."

A top SASAC official pledged to rectify the problems, but did not give concrete details, according to the statement.

China is in the midst of a sweeping anti-corruption campaign launched by President Xi Jinping upon assuming power more than three years ago.

Corruption inspectors have been sent into government departments and state-owned companies, and dozens of senior officials have been jailed.

The commission rapped the health ministry and food and drug administration on Thursday for problems including taking bribes for drug purchases, following its latest inspection of the two bodies.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)