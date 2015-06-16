(Adds graft watchdog comments)
BEIJING, June 16 A former senior executive at
the state-run China Southern Power Grid has been arrested for
suspected bribery, the state prosecutor said on Tuesday, the
latest official to fall victim to the government's battle
against graft.
Qi Dacai was a vice president and director at the company
until he was put under investigation for corruption by the
ruling Communist Party in March.
The state prosecutor said that its branch in the southern
province of Guangdong had approved the arrest, and that the
probe was still ongoing. It gave no further details.
China Southern Power Grid did not respond to a request for
comment.
The Communist Party has targeted several big state-owned
firms for graft inspections this year, including China Southern
Power Grid, China Power Investment Corp and State
Nuclear Power Technology Corp.
After an inspection of China Southern Power Grid, the
party's anti-graft watchdog, the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection, said that the company had made progress
in fighting corruption but that problems remained.
That included nepotism, building extravagant offices and use
of official funds for personal travel, it said on Tuesday.
The watchdog also announced the results of inspections into
PetroChina, China's top oil and gas producer, and China's top
offshore oil producer China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC).
It said it found unspecified management problems with both
company's overseas investments as well as use of official funds
for entertainment.
The anti-graft efforts at state firms coincides with the
expected roll-out of ambitious new guidelines to overhaul
China's inefficient state sector.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to go after powerful
"tigers" as well as lowly "flies" in his struggle against
corruption, warning that the problem is so bad it could affect
the party's grip on power.
Several senior former and current officials have been
felled, including retired domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang,
once one of China's most powerful men, who was jailed for life
last week after a secret trial.
As the courts are controlled by the party they generally do
not challenge the party's accusations.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)