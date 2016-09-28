BEIJING, Sept 28 The deputy general manager of
Hebei Iron and Steel, China's largest steel company
by output, is being investigated by the ruling Communist Party
for suspected corruption, the party's anti-graft watchdog said
on Wednesday.
Wang Hongren is suspected of "serious discipline breaches",
the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a brief
statement, using its usual euphemism for graft but providing no
other details.
Dozens of senior officials and executives have been caught
up in a sweeping campaign against corruption launched by
President Xi Jinping since he assumed power almost four years
ago.
It was not possible to reach Wang for comment and unclear if
he has been allowed to retain a lawyer.
The company declined to comment.
Wang, 58, was formally a deputy general manager at another
steel maker in the northern province of Hebei, Handan Steel
Group, according to his official biography.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Xu Muyu; Editing by Josephine
Mason)