BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker announces pricing of equity units offering
BEIJING Nov 13 A deputy head of China's securities regulator is being investigated for suspected "serious breaches of discipline", the ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog said on Friday, using the usual euphemism for corruption.
The brief statement gave no further details of the probe into Yao Gang, a vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Says expects full year 2017 pricing to compare favorably to full year 2016 pricing