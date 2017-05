BEIJING A deputy head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office is being investigated for suspected "serious discipline violations", the ruling Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog said on Tuesday, using the normal euphemism for corruption.

The brief statement from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection gave no other details of the probe into Gong Qinggai.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan, which voted in a new president and parliament on Saturday, a breakaway province.

(Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)