BEIJING China's top graft buster took the unusual step on Friday of plastering its website with pictures of 21 top Chinese tourist sites where officials are banned from holding meetings, a reminder of its crackdown on extravagance and corruption.

The government issued rules in September to stop such meetings at these hot spots, saying they were a waste of public funds and had ignited popular anger.

As the country marked the Labour Day holiday, the party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection's normally quite staid website posted pictures of the 21 no-go zones under the caption: "Though these sites are good, just don't meet there!"

The sites include the Badaling sector of the Great Wall outside of Beijing, the old summer residence of the Qing emperors at Chengde and the beach resort of Sanya, which China likes to style its answer to Hawaii or Bali.

"For goodness sake, don't go to these famous scenic sites for meetings, got it?" the watchdog added.

Officials have been known to use the excuse they are on official business to get the government to pay for holiday trips.

Since President Xi Jinping's appointment in 2013, the government has cracked down on official corruption and extravagance in China, where the flaunting of personal and often illicit wealth and wasteful public spending has led to widespread criticism of the ruling Communist Party.

On Thursday, the vice chairman of state-owned China National Nuclear Corp was sacked for misappropriating government funds while travelling to tourist spots during two trips to Argentina in January and September 2013.

