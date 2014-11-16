NEW YORK Nov 16 Almost every year for more than
a decade, tour group operator Carson Zhang guided a delegation
of about two dozen Chinese government officials from Guangdong
province's Forestry Administration for a two-week trip through
the national parks of California, Tennessee, and Georgia.
Along with presentations about forest fires and trail
preservation, the officials enjoyed lobster and steak dinners,
went to see Tennessee bluegrass musicians perform, and made a
stop at one of Orange County, California's shopping malls.
Zhang's company, American Carson International, catered
almost exclusively to government tour groups from Guangdong
province. But in the past couple of years, official tourism from
there has been scaled back, and the forestry group has not
visited the U.S. since 2012, Zhang said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's crackdown on government
corruption, which began almost two years ago, has had a profound
impact in China itself. Luxury goods sales have suffered,
officials now shun lavish banquets, and gambling revenues at
casinos in Macau have been sinking. Even sales of boxes of
cookies and cakes around holiday times have been hit.
It is also hurting a specialized niche of the U.S. tourism
industry.
In some parts of China there are new restrictions on the
kinds of overseas travel by central and local government
officials that will be allowed, according to officials in
several Chinese cities and U.S. companies who handle travel
arrangements for government trips. Often it isn't a new rule
that is proving to be a barrier but widespread fear that an
overseas trip will attract the wrong kind of attention from the
government teams investigating corruption. The probes have
already led to the detention of thousands of officials and have
a particular focus on those who may have moved suspicious
amounts of money overseas.
China's state news agency Xinhua reported in January that
the number of officials who traveled overseas for training
approved by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs
fell by 32 percent in 2013. The body approves trips below
ministerial level.
International "training" trips, meant to help Chinese
officials learn about business and government practices in other
countries, are not only less frequent, they are also shorter and
there is a lot less room for leisure time.
One municipal tourism bureau from a medium-sized Chinese
city needed its foreign affairs bureau's approval to travel to
the U.S. this year, said Haybina Hao, international development
director for the National Tour Association, a travel trade group
based in Lexington, Kentucky that recommends tour managers.
Their review is still pending, Hao said. But if they are
approved, their trip - they are only allowed one this year -
must last less than eight days, Hao said. Take away two days for
travel and that is not a lot of time, she said.
"Which is exactly the intention of the Chinese government,"
Hao said. "They don't want (officials) to spend excessive public
funds."
COTTAGE INDUSTRY
At the Guangdong Forestry Administration, a section chief
who would only give her surname, Tan, confirmed that as
regulations have tightened it is no longer sending officials on
the two-week trip. She said that there had in the past been such
training visits that had involved traveling through California,
Tennessee and Georgia and that they had always complied with
Chinese regulations. She said she was not certain which year
they had stopped.
For many years after China first began opening up in the
late 1970s, much of the tourism to the U.S. and other countries
was from official delegations, and a cottage industry of tour
operators grew up to serve them.
Groups of officials would often have a relatively light
official schedule, leaving plenty of room for sightseeing and
trips to shopping malls, restaurants, and casinos. The tour
operators would often get commissions from planning such
excursions.
"In the past, most of these trips have been one day of
official business and 10 days of travel," said Sage Brennan,
co-founder of the Los Angeles-based consulting group Luxury
China Advisors, which consults clients such as luxury retailer
Bergdorf Goodman and the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention
Board on how to attract Chinese consumers. "Those kinds of trips
have disappeared."
Brennan estimates officially sanctioned Chinese government
travel to the U.S. fell by as much as 90 percent in the first
half of 2013, and hasn't recovered much since.
Some hoteliers in New York have seen a drop off in Chinese
government guests. The Sheraton LaGuardia located in Flushing,
Queens, New York City's biggest and fastest growing Chinatown,
had several official delegations cancel their reservations in
October, said Karen Ng, head of sales for the hotel.
In recent years, the balance has swung more towards private
tour groups and even individual tourism as the number of people
with the private means to travel soars along with China's
economy. It means that while the drop off in official trips may
be hurting some tour operators and hotels, the overall impact
is more than offset. Indeed, Chinese tourists visiting the U.S.
in July 2014 jumped 22 percent over July 2013, according to the
latest figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
China's luxury jet-set take on average three international
trips a year, according to the Nielsen Mainland Chinese Luxury
Shopper survey. Chinese consumers of luxury products also spend
three times as much abroad as they do at home, a Bain & Company
2014 global luxury report found.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts.; Additional reporting by
Alexandra Harney and Shanghai Newsroom.; Editing by Martin
Howell.)