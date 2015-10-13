Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
BEIJING A court in central China on Tuesday jailed a former senior provincial official for 20 years after finding him guilty of corruption.
Guo Yongxiang had been a deputy governor of the southwestern province of Sichuan. He went on trial in July.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.