Jiang Jiemin, then Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), is pictured in Beijing, China, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BEIJING China's former vice public security minister Li Dongsheng was jailed for 15 years for corruption offences, China Central Television reported on its official microblog account on Tuesday.

Li went on trial at a court in the northeastern city of Tianjin in October, charged with illegally accepting almost 22 million yuan ($3.5 million) worth of assets and abusing power in positions he held between 1996 and 2013, the official Xinhua news agency said at the time.

Li had ties with ousted Chinese security tsar Zhou Yongkang, who was jailed for life in June after a secret trial in China's most sensational graft scandal in 70 years.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)